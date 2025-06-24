Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 24 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday planted a tree in memory of his late parents, Kesari Devi and Gokal Chand, at Bihar's LN Mishra College of Business Management, accompanied by a state minister, Nitish Mishra.

"Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today planted a tree in memory of his late mother, Smt. Kesari Devi and late father Shri Gokal Chand in the campus of LN Mishra College of Business Management, Muzaffarpur, Bihar," read a post by the office of the Vice President.

VP Dhankhar is in Bihar's Muzaffarpur to attend the founder's day event in LN Mishra College.

Earlier, as the VP landed in Bihar, he was welcomed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and Minister Vijay Choudhary.

Earlier on June 23, Dhankhar said that strengthening Bharat is the governing philosophy and resolve of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, while speaking at the launch of the book 'New World: 21st Century Global Order in India' by Ram Madhav in Delhi.

"Friends, today, strengthening Bharat is the governing philosophy and resolve of this government. It is steadfast, firm, non-negotiable, and notwithstanding the critics -- it is spinally strong. The nation has never projected its stand so firmly. Let us not be misguided by the distraction -- who said what," Dhankhar said.

"The government, and India and its people, stand firmly for the nation--nation first and our nationalism....Those who take a stand for momentary situations are not in the psych or groove of Bharat. Once we attain strength inwards, we can shape our strategic environment outwards," he added.

The Vice-President also said that browsing through the pages of 'New World: 21st Century Global Order in India', he felt the imprint of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the author's thought.

Dhankar said, "Savarkar, despite all the untenable misgivings and misgivings in extremity, remains a celebrated thinker who stood at the wee hours of the post-war order. Savarkar, a staunch realist, believed in a post-war world where nations would act only in pursuit of their own interests, not based on idealism, morality or international solidarity." (ANI)

