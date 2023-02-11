New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) A 27-year-old man from Bihar was arrested for allegedly snatching a bag from a businessman which had around Rs two lakh cash in north Delhi's Lahori Gate area, police said on Saturday.

The accused Sintu Kumar Yadav, used to come to the national capital regularly in order to commit theft or snatching, and later returned to his native place, they said.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor Takes A Jibe at Government’s U-Turn On ‘Cow Hug Day’: Was Govt ‘Cow-ed’ by Jokes or Was It ‘Cow-Ardice’.

The complainant Mohammad Sharif (55), whose bag was allegedly snatched by Yadav, told police on Friday that the incident happened while he was going to market to meet his employer after collecting Rs 1,97,200 cash from Naya Bazar, a senior police officer quoted him as saying.

Sharif, who works with the businessman of tyres in Lahori Gate said that as soon as he reached near Novelty Cinema, a person came from his backside and snatched his bag containing the cash, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi narrated.

Also Read | Karnataka: Even Amit Shah Facing Law and Order Issues in Mangaluru, What To Say of Common Man, Says State Congress Chief DK Shivakumar.

The complainant then raised alarm and also tried to chase the accused, police said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Harender of Lahori Gate police station, who was patrolling in the area and was passing through the spot heard the noise and also started chasing the accused.

He nabbed Yadav along with the bag containing the cash, the DCP said.

Yadav disclosed that he, along with his other associates used to come to Delhi from Bihar in order to commit robbery and snatching. After committing the offence, they returned to their native village, Kalsi said.

It was also found that the accused was previously involved in two cases of theft registered in Lahori Gate and Bara Hindu Rao police stations, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)