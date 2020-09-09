Gajapati (Odisha) [India], September 9 (ANI): The Odisha Police on Tuesday busted a bike lifting racket and arrest six people in the Gajapati district of the state, police said.

The police have seized 24 bikes from their possession.

Notably, one of the bike lifters held in this case is a home guard posted at Serango Police Station.

"Police have arrested six people and recovered 24 bikes in Gajapati district. Out of those arrested is a home guard posted at Serango Police Station. Son of another home guard has also been arrested," Superintendent of Police Tapan Patnaik said during a press conference here. (ANI)

