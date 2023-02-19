New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Delhi Police organised a bike rally to connect young women to the police on Sunday. More than 100 people participated in the rally to create awareness.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, around 100 people participated in the bike rally & there were expectations of an increase in the count. "It is our effort to connect the police with the general people and remove the phobia of the uniform", said Chandan Choudhary.

Delhi Police completed its 76th Raising Day this year and they celebrate Delhi Police week to connect with the community every year on this occasion and remove the phobia of uniforms from the people.

"Women's security is important for Delhi Police as we are a capital city, thus we conducted this bike rally," added Chandan Choudhary, DCP South. (ANI)

