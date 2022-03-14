Shimla, Mar 14 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh government on Monday introduced a bill in the state assembly to amend the Municipal Corporation Act to increase the number of wards in Shimla from 37 to 41.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj introduced the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the state Assembly for amending section 6 of the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1994.

Introducing the bill, the minister said section 6 of the HP MC Act, 1994 provides that the number of total seats to be filled by direct election in a municipal corporation shall not exceed 37 and in each ward the population shall not be less than 2,500.

Now, it has been observed that in many wards, the population has increased many folds. It is difficult for an elected councillor to cater to the demands and needs of high population, he said.

Therefore, in order to ensure proper arrangements of civic amenities, balanced growth and people's participation in development activities; the limit of maximum number of wards is needed to be increased, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the assembly that there were a total of 143 police posts in Himachal Pradesh, of which 112 are permanent while 31 are temporary.

Replying to BJP legislator Arun Kumar, the CM informed the state assembly during the question hour of the ongoing budget session that the state government was not currently considering to regularise the 31 temporary posts.

The assembly was also informed that 2,337 people were engaged in the National Ambulance Service and Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram by the GVK-EMRI company from 2013 onwards on different dates.

Replying to CPM MLA Rakesh Singha and Congress MLA Satpal Singh Raizada, Health and Family Welfare minister Rajiv Saizal said according to the certificate of registration issued to GVK-EMRI for carrying out emergency services with respect to NAS, the principal employer is GVK-EMRI itself.

Orders in para 44 made by the competent court under the Minimum Wages Act decided on January 30 last year are to be implemented by GVK-EMRI, but they have challenged this judgment in the high court which is still subjudice, he added.

His department as a respondent has filed its reply in the high court, he added.

Regarding the full and final settlement of dues of the employees of GVK-EMRI, the minister intimated that the issue is being dealt with.

