Agartala, Aug 15 (PTI) Former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who on Monday hoisted the Tricolour at Bruha Para of Tripura's Dhalai district, one of the resettlement villages of Bru community, gave full credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for solving the vexed issue of repatriation.

Deb, taking to social media, said he was happy to see the community enjoying the benefits of the special package accorded to them by the Centre under the rehabilitation scheme.

“Due to the bold initiatives of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, Bru people are now marching towards a bright and prosperous future, leaving behind the 23 years of darkness,” he said in a Facebook post on Monday.

“I feel good as I join the Independence Day celebrations with my Bru brothers and sisters at Hadukalak,” he stated.

Thousands of Brus had fled Mizoram and moved to Tripura, following ethnic clashes triggered by the murder of a Mizo forest guard in 1997.

The two state governments along with the Centre are repatriating them – some in Mizoram and others in Tripura – in phases with a rehabilitation package.

Going down the memory lane, the BJP leader reminisced how one of the Bru refugees had once urged him to solve the resettlement issue at the earliest.

“Donirung Reang, one of the inmates of Bru refugee camps in Kanchanpur of North Tripura had requested me to solve their problems as soon as possible. Today, they are getting various benefits of the special package given for rehabilitation of Bru people, under the guidance of Modiji,” Deb said.

According to an agreement signed in January last year among representatives of the community, the Centre, and the two state governments, Tripura will be rehabilitating 37,136 members of 6,959 Bru families.

