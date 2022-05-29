Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 29 (ANI): Punjab Director-General of Police VK Bhawra on Sunday informed that the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang was involved in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. Gang member- Lucky, has taken responsibility for the murder.

He further said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter.

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala Dead: From Punjabi Singing to Politics, A Look at The Life And Times of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu.

Bhawra also informed that Moose Wala had a private bulletproof car and two police commandos, which he did not take along today.

Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP said, "Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in this murder. Lucky, a member of the gang has taken responsibility from Canada. Three weapons were used."

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Punjabi Singer Was on the Radar of Gangster Goldy Brar for Long Time.

"He had four commandos from Punjab Police out of which two were taken back but he was having two commandos which Moose Wala didn't take along with him today. Sidhu Moose Wala had a private bulletproof car that he didn't take with him," he added.

"After leaving his home, when Sidhu Moose Wala was driving his car along with two others in Mansa district, two cars came from front and firing took place. He was injured and was taken to hospital where he was brought dead. It seems like an inter-gang rivalry. On the orders of the Chief Minister, the Inspector General range has been directed to form a Special Investigation Team. SSP Mansa and SSP Bathinda have been deployed there. ADG law and order has mobilised additional forces," Bhawra said.

Moose Wala, who was shot at in Punjab's Mansa on Sunday, was brought dead to the hospital, said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital.

The Congress leader was shot at by unknown people earlier today.

The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)