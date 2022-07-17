New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Naveen Patnaik-led BJD has decided to support the NDA's vice presidential nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar, a party leader said Sunday.

"After Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to (Odisha chief minister) Naveen babu, it has been decided that the party will support Dhankhar," senior BJD leader Pinaki Misra told PTI.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: American Woman in India Fakes Physical Assault and Abuse To Emotionally Blackmail Parents, Say Police.

The BJP had Saturday announced West Bengal Governor Dhankhar as the NDA's vice presidential candidate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)