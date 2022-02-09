Bhubaneswar, Feb 8 (PTI) The ruling BJD and the opposition BJP in Odisha took out to mega rallies here on Tuesday over various demands ahead of five-phase panchayat elections in the state, starting February 16.

High-pitched campaigns were also witnessed in the rural pockets of Odisha during the day.

In Bhubaneswar, activists of the BJD staged a demonstration outside the office of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), demanding that parboiled rise be lifted by the Union government.

"Though the Centre had assured that parboiled rice will be lifted, the FCI has refused to do the same, causing hardship for the farmers," said a BJD leader.

Odisha's 95% paddy produce is annually converted into parboiled rice, he said.

“The Centre and the Food Corporation of India are constitutionally mandated to lift the surplus rice from Odisha in the larger interest of the farmers," the ruling party leader added.

The BJD workers handed over a memorandum, addressing the prime minister, to FCI deputy general manager Dillip Kumar Sethi.

Elsewhere in the city, the saffron brigade, mostly comprising women, embarked on a march towards Naveen Niwas, the residence of the chief minister, seeking justice for the Kalahandi woman teacher, who was kidnapped and killed in the second half of last year.

The police, however, stopped the BJP agitators from approaching ahead near Sishu Bhawan Chawk, following which a scuffle ensued between the two sides.

Protesting police action, a group of BJP protesters then sat on a dharna near the Chawk and raised anti-government slogans.

Several workers, including party spokesperson Lekhasri Samantsinghar, were detained from the site of protest.

The state Congress also held a similar rally in Bhawanipatna, the district headquarters of Kalahandi, marking the completion of 120 days of the murder case.

The BJP agitators alleged that four months have passed since the kidnap-murder of the teacher, but the police have not failed to take action against the Minister of State for Home DS Mishra, who apparently had links with the main accused in the case.

Mishra has, however, denied the allegations

"The government has been shielding the accused persons. Every time we demand justice for the teacher, the police treat us like petty criminals," said Lekhasri.

The 24-year-old woman teacher of Jharni village in Bolangir district was kidnapped and killed in October last year. Her skeletal remains were found buried on the premises of the school, where she was employed.

