Bhubaneswar, May 24 (PTI) As 19 non-BJP parties including the Congress decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday said it will take part in the event on May 28.

The BJD believes that Constitutional institutions should be above any issue which may affect their sanctity and honour, the regional party in a statement said here.

“The BJD shall be a part of this momentous occasion,” it said.

The party claims to be following a policy of maintaining equidistance from both the BJP and the Congress.

As many as 19 opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, TMC, SP and AAP, came together on Wednesday and announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying they find no value in a new building when the "soul of democracy has been sucked out". PTI AAM

