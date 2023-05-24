Mumbai, May 24: The World Health Organization (WHO) chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued a stark warning on Tuesday. He emphasised the need for governments to be prepared for a disease that could be even more deadlier than COVID-19. Dr Tedros urged the advancement of negotiations aimed at preventing future pandemics during the annual health assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

In his address, Dr Tedros emphasised that nations cannot afford to postpone action and neglect the probable threat of the next global disease. He said governments can not “kick this can down the road” and expressed the inevitability of another global health crisis "coming knocking" at the doors. “If we do not make the changes that must be made, then who will? And if we do not make them now, then when? The threat of another variant emerging that causes new surges of disease and death remains. And the threat of another pathogen emerging with even deadlier potential remains,” Dr Tedros said. COVID-19 Pandemic Likely To Pose Seasonal Flu-Like Threat This Year, Says WHO.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the World Health Organization (WHO) has identified nine priority diseases that present significant risks to public health. These diseases have been categorized as high-risk due to factors such as a lack of effective treatments or their potential to trigger a widespread pandemic. COVID-19 Not a Global Health Emergency Anymore, Says WHO.

Taking place in Switzerland, the 10-day annual World Health Assembly coincides with the 75th anniversary of the World Health Organization (WHO) and aims to tackle global health challenges, particularly those related to future pandemics. Currently, the WHO's 194 member states are actively engaged in negotiations to reform the binding rules that determine their responsibilities in the event of an international health threat.

