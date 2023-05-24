Jaipur, May 24: Two army helicopters had to make an emergency landing on a 'kutcha' road at Khara village in Bikaner due to inclement weather caused by Western disturbance.

Both the helicopters, which landed safely, had departed from Lohawat in Jodhpur before the weather turned bad. They lost contact with the control room near Khara in Bikaner. Indian Army Aviation ALH Dhruv Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar, Three Including Two Pilots Injured (Watch Video).

The pilots of both the choppers are safe. A large number of people gathered at the spot after seeing the choppers landing near their village. A team from the Army also reached the spot. Indian Army's Chetak Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing Near School at Bharatpur-Mathura Border, Watch Video.

The villagers praised the presence of mind of both the pilots as the helicopters landed safely amid heavy dust storm and rain in Bikaner.

