Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 2 (ANI): BJD MP Sashmit Patra has formally requested the inclusion of the Ho, Mundari, Bhumij, Kui, and Saora languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. This appeal was made on Wednesday, underscoring the importance of recognizing and preserving these languages within our national framework.

He reiterated the demand of recognising Odisha's tribal languages, which he said would serve as essential for preserving India's linguistic and cultural diversity.

While addressing the house BJD MPsaid, "I rise today to draw the urgent attention of this august House to a long-pending and deeply felt demand--the inclusion of Ho, Mundari, Bhumij, Kui, and Saora languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. These languages are not just modes of communication; they are the lifeblood of millions of tribal people across multiple states. Their recognition is essential for preserving India's linguistic and cultural diversity and upholding the constitutional commitment to protect the rights of Scheduled Tribes. Sir, these languages have a rich oral and literary tradition and are spoken by large tribal populations across multiple states."

"While Odisha is home to the largest number of speakers of these languages, their influence extends beyond state borders. These languages are spoken in Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, and even parts of Bihar, forming an integral part of the linguistic heritage of eastern and central India. Their exclusion from the Eighth Schedule denies recognition, development support, and constitutional protections to millions of indigenous people across multiple states," he added.

"The Odisha Cabinet formally approved this demand through a resolution, making it a clear policy commitment. The Odisha Government, then led by Naveen Patnaik ji has written multiple letters to the Government of India, urging immediate action on this matter," he said. (ANI)

