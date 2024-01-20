Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 20 (ANI): West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday appointed Lok Sabha incharge for 5 Lok Sabha constituencies.

As per a BJP circular, Majumdar has appointed Agun Roy as in-charge of Alipurduar. Partha Majumdar as Joint Incharge for Maldaha Uttar, Pritam Dutta as Joint Incharge for Diamond Harbour, and Shyamal Bose as Incharge Howrah. Meanwhile, Malay Singha and Ajit Singha Sardar have been appointed Jhargram Incharge and Joint Incharge, respectively. Sukhamay Satpati and Arijit Das have been appointed incharge and joint incharge for Bishnupur, respectively.

Also Read | When Is National Voters’ Day 2024? Know Date, History and Significance of the Important Day That Celebrates Democracy in India.

In December last year, West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar announced the appointment of Lok Sabha incharges for 42 constituencies.

As per a BJP circular, Sukanta Majumdar has appointed Nityananda Munshi as the in-charge for Jalpaiguri, with Anandamoy Barman serving as the joint in-charge. Amitava Moitra has been appointed as the in-charge for Cooch Behar. Sushil Barman is the new in-charge for Alipurduar, with Sushanta Rava serving as the joint in-charge. For Darjeeling, Bishal Lama has been appointed as the in-charge, with Sukra Munda and Gobindo Roy serving as joint in-charges.

Also Read | Don't Pay Power Bills Until Free Electricity Is Provided by Telangana Congress Under 'Gruha Jyoti' Scheme, Says KT Rama Rao.

The BJP is making ongoing efforts to strengthen its organisational structure in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)