New Delhi, February 4: The BJP on Saturday appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan its in-charge for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls, a party statement said.

Tamil Nadu BJP unit president K Annamalai will be the co-incharge for the high-stakes polls where both the ruling party and the opposition Congress have launched intensive public outreach for the elections likely to be held in April-May. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP President JP Nadda Kickstarts ‘Vijaya Sankalp Abhiyaan’ at Mega Rally in Vijayapura (See Pics).

Pradhan, a veteran organisation man of the party, has been tasked with handling several elections in the past. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: 'BJP Contesting State Polls in PM Narendra Modi's Name, but Will He Run the State?' Asks Congress Leader DK Shivakumar.

A skillful politician, he will be expected to mobilise the state organisation while sorting out internal issues in the local unit to maximise efforts to retain power in the important southern state.

