New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to release its much-anticipated election manifesto on March 28 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The manifesto launch is expected to be a major political event, outlining the party's vision, priorities, and strategic roadmap for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

According to sources, the BJP's West Bengal unit will unveil its manifesto on March 28 for the forthcoming Assembly elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the launch, along with senior BJP leaders from the state.

Also Read | Goa S*x Scandal: Soham Sushant Naik Arrested For S*xually Abusing 25-30 Minor Girls.

Senior party leaders, state office-bearers, candidates, and a large number of party workers are expected to be present at the event. The manifesto is likely to focus on key issues such as governance, development, employment generation, infrastructure, law and order, and welfare measures for various sections of society. Sources further indicate that special emphasis may be laid on youth engagement, women's empowerment, and strengthening both rural and urban connectivity across the state.

In the run-up to the manifesto launch, the BJP has intensified its organisational activities across West Bengal. As part of these efforts, senior BJP leader Nitin Nabin will visit the state on March 24 and 25 to hold a series of crucial meetings with party leadership and key functionaries.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Bhagyathara BT-46 Lottery Result of 23.03.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

During his two-day visit, Nabin will hold detailed discussions with leaders from the party's five major organisational zones: North Bengal, Rarh Bengal, Nabadwip, Kolkata, and Howrah-Hooghly-Medinipur. These meetings are considered strategically significant, as they aim to assess the party's preparedness at both macro and micro levels.

The discussions are expected to cover a wide range of issues, including booth-level management, constituency-wise planning, coordination among district units, and strengthening the party's grassroots network. Special focus will be placed on effectively communicating the party's message to voters and maximising outreach through targeted campaign strategies.

Nabin's visit is also expected to boost the morale of party workers and provide a clear direction ahead of the high-stakes electoral battle. His interactions with zonal leaders will play a crucial role in aligning the organisation with the central leadership's vision and electoral roadmap. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)