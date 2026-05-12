Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have named their tactical Impact Player substitutes for tonight’s IPL 2026 match in Ahmedabad. With heavyweights like Travis Head and Glenn Phillips on the bench, both teams have significant firepower and bowling reinforcements available. Discover the strategic implications of today's substitutions at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
As the playoff race in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 intensifies, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have finalised their starting XIs and tactical substitutes for Match 56. The selection of Impact Players for today's encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium reflects the high stakes, with both captains opting for a mix of specialist bowlers and explosive finishers. The Impact Player rule continues to be a defining feature of the 19th edition of the tournament, allowing teams to swap a player at any point during the game to adapt to pitch conditions or match situations. You Can Follow Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Scorecard.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Tactical Options
Sunrisers Hyderabad have named a formidable list of substitutes, headlined by Australian opener Travis Head and England all-rounder Liam Livingstone. Despite their status as regular starters, the team management has opted to keep them as tactical options, likely depending on whether the side needs to bolster its batting during a chase or provide an extra bowling cushion.
The SRH bench also includes domestic talents Aniket Verma and Harsh Dubey, alongside veteran seamer Harshal Patel. Patel’s inclusion in the substitutes list suggests he could be introduced during the second innings to utilise his slower-ball variations under the lights, particularly if the dew factor becomes a concern for the fielding side.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact subs: Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey.
Gujarat Titans Depth and Reinforcements
The home side, Gujarat Titans, has named a versatile set of Impact Player candidates. Senior fast bowler Prasidh Krishna and left-arm spinner R. Sai Kishore provide the Titans with clear bowling alternatives should the pitch show early signs of turn or require additional pace. GT vs SRH Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026.
On the batting front, the Titans have listed wicketkeeper-batsmen Anuj Rawat and Kumar Kushagra, along with the versatile Glenn Phillips. The presence of Phillips is particularly notable, as the New Zealander offers high-calibre fielding and aggressive middle-order batting. His introduction could prove vital if the Titans lose early wickets during the powerplay or require a late-innings surge.
Given the extreme heat in Ahmedabad today, with temperatures hovering around 40°C at the start of play, the use of the Impact Player may be as much about physical management as it is about strategy. Both teams are likely to use their substitutes to ensure fresh legs in the field or to replace a bowler who has struggled in the humid conditions.
The winner of tonight's game will move to 16 points, virtually securing their place in the IPL 2026 playoffs, while the loser will have to wait for subsequent fixtures to confirm their qualification status.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 07:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).