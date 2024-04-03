Silchar/Karimganj, Mar 3 (PTI) BJP candidates Parimal Suklabaidya and Kripanath Malla, filed their nomination papers for the two Barak Valley Lok Sabha constituencies of - Silchar (SC) and Karimganj - respectively on Wednesday in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam Excise and Transport minister Parimal Suklabaidya filed his papers for the Silchar (SC) constituency which has been reserved as scheduled caste following the delimitation exercise in the state.

Kripanath Malla sitting BJP MP filed his papers for the Karimganj constitueny which was earlier a scheduled caste constituency but became a general seat following delimitation.

Elections for the two seats will be held in the second phase on April 26.

The chief minister said the party is committed to deliver Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'guarantee for development' and both the candidates in the Barak Valley will win by huge majority.

'The election this time is only focussed on ensuring Prime Minister Modi's return to Parliament for the third successive term and the candidates are only a face of him', Sarma said.

He said the saffron wave in the Barak Valley will continue this time also and the region will become one of the best in the country in the years to come.

Both the constituencies were won by the BJP in 2019 with Malla renominated for the second time but sitting Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy was replaced by Suklabaidya due to the reservation.

In Karimganj so far five candidates have filed their papers with AIUDF's Sahabul Alam Choudhury, SUCI(C)'s Prajwal Sudip Dev and independents Binoy Krishna Roy and Dilip Kumar having submitted their papers earlier.

The constituency was likely to witness a triangular contest between BJP, Congress and AIUDF.

The Congress candidate for the seat is prominent advocate Hafez Rashid Choudhury.

In Silchar (SC), too, five candidates have filed their nominations so far with former MP and Trinamool Congress candidate Radhey Shyam Biswas, SUCI(C)'s Provas Chandra Sarkar, Bangali Nabonirma Sena's Barindra Kumar Das and independent Raju Das having submitted their papers earlier.

Silchar (SC) was also likely to witness a triangular contest between BJP, Congress and Trinamool Congress.

The Congress candidate for the seat is the party's Cachar district general secretary Surjya Kanta Sarkar.

Altogether 16 candidates have filed their nominations so far for the second phase polls to the five constituencies of Karimganj, Silchar, Nagaon, Diphu(ST) and Darrang-Udalguri.

The last date for filing of nomination is April 4, scrutiny on April 5 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 8.

In the first phase polls on April 19, 35 candidates are in the fray for the Kaziranga, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Lakhimpur constituencies.

In the outgoing Lok Sabha, BJP held nine seats, Congress three, AIUDF and an independent one from the state.

