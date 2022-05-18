New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday chaired a meeting with leaders from Scheduled Caste (SC) and asked them to reach out to members of the community.

Along with Nadda, General Secretary of BJP BL Santosh, National General Secretary of BJP Dushyant Gautam, BJP's Tripura in-charge Vinod Sonkar, former MP Anita Arya, and more than 50 leaders including BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan were present.

In the meeting, Nadda told leaders that to make the party stronger, we should reach the last person in society. He also emphasized intensifying efforts to inform the people about the Central government's works.

According to sources, programs are being organized by the party from May 30 to June 15 for the completion of eight years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The announcement of these programs will be made in a meeting of office bearers to be held in Jaipur. (ANI)

