Vivo India is all set to launch the X80 flagship series today in India. The Vivo X80 Series will comprise X80 Pro 5G and X80 models. Both models debuted last month in China, and today, they will make their way to the Indian market. The online launch event will commence at 12 noon and will be streamed live via Vivo India's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Vivo X80 Series India Launch Set for May 18, 2022; Teased on Flipkart.

Vivo X80 is expected to sport a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, an FHD+ 2K AMOLED display, a 50MP primary camera with OIS support, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 12MP portrait lens. Upfront, there could be a 32MP selfie lens. The vanilla model is likely to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

We cannot contain our excitement anymore. Only two hours to go for the launch of the all-new vivo X80 Series. Are you ready to shoot every moment like a movie? Know More: https://t.co/0WU30SO7W7#vivoX80Series #CinematographyRedefined pic.twitter.com/NvnR4V01n6 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) May 18, 2022

On the other hand, Vivo X80 Pro is likely to come with a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP periscope shooter. Upfront, there could be a 32MP snapper. Apart from this, nothing more is known. Vivo India will announce the official pricing of both Vivo X80 Pro and X80 models during the launch event.

