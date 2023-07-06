New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), gearing up for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, will hold a meeting of all general secretaries and presidents of the party from the northern region on Friday at 10 am here.

The BJP, for the first time, is holding region-wise meetings of the three zones- the eastern, northern and southern, on July 6, 7, and 8 respectively. The meeting for the northern region will kick off at 10 am on Friday and will continue till 4 pm at the party's extension office in Delhi.

BJP National president JP Nadda will chair the meeting of all the general secretaries, state in-charges, state presidents and important leaders of the northern region.

The states in the northern region include Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gujarat, Daman Diu-Dadar Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting with the leaders of the southern region is scheduled in Hyderabad on July 8. The southern region includes Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mumbai, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar, Puducherry and Lakshadweep.

Earlier on Thursday, the meeting for the eastern region was held in Guwahati. The eastern region includes West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura and Assam, apart from Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

BJP National General Secretary B.L Santosh, state unit presidents, state in-charges and important leaders participated in the meeting.

During the meeting on Thursday, the BJP reviewed the overall progress of the states and planned the area-wise strategy for the upcoming elections, sources told ANI.

The BJP is gearing up ahead of the five upcoming state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram to be held later this year as well as the big 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

