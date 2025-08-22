Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 22 (ANI): BJP leader V Muraleedharan demanded the resignation of Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, over the allegations of 'obscene conduct.'

He further alleged that the Congress party is trying to protect the MLA.

Also Read | Stray Dogs Relocation Case: Supreme Court To Deliver Verdict on Moving Canines in Delhi-NCR Region To Shelter Homes Amid Widespread Debate.

Speaking to ANI, leader V Muraleedharan said, "A serious complaint has been made against the Congress MLA from Palakkad in Kerala, of multiple cases of molestation by this MLA. It has also come to notice that complaints have been raised by people who were harassed by him to the senior leadership of Congress. But the senior Congress leadership chose to protect him. Why and what is the stand of the Congress party in this case? They have been trying to protect the culprits... He has no authority to continue as an MLA, and he should resign forthwith."

Similarly, Kerala BJP State General Secretary Anoop Antony Joseph also slammed Mamkootathil, accusing him of sending obscene messages to several women and alleged molestation. Joseph criticised the Congress leadership, including Priyanka Gandhi, for not taking action against the MLA.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, August 22, 2025: Vedanta, NTPC Green Energy and Hindustan Unilever Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

"Rahul Mamkootathil, the Congress leader and MLA from Kerala, has committed disgusting acts of sending obscene messages to several girls, and some girls even said that they were molested by him. Priyanka Gandhi has a slogan, 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon'. First of all, Priyanka Gandhi should object within her party against such obscene people. Then teach the lesson of great ideals in the society... Today, he has done a drama of resigning from the Presidency of the Youth Congress... First of all, Congress should take the decision that this accused should resign from this MLA post... We also demand the Pinarayi Vijayan government to conduct an investigation against him and take legal action..."

Earlier on Thursday, MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, resigned from his position as the State President of the Youth Congress.

Writer Honey Bhaskaran in her Facebook post, alleged that Rahul messaged her on her social media account. She said initially it was about travel, and she responded to it, but there was a series of messages from him. When she realised he had no intention of stopping, she stopped responding to his messages. She said that she got to know through Youth Congress workers that he had badmouthed her, and that she had initiated the conversation.

These charges came shortly after Actress and model Rini Ann George accused the Congress MLA of sending her offensive messages on multiple occasions and inviting her to a hotel. George stated that when she threatened to inform his party, the leader challenged her to do so. She did not disclose the leader's name or party.

George claimed she had informed the party leadership about the incident, alleging that wives and daughters of several politicians had faced similar experiences with the leader.

She questioned, "I want to ask which woman these politicians who were unable to protect the women in their family will protect?".

She further alleged that despite her complaint, the leader continued to receive opportunities within the party. George said she decided to speak out after seeing similar allegations by other women on social media, many of whom remained silent.

"I decided to speak as I saw recently on social media that many women have faced similar issues. None of these women are speaking a word about it. So I thought of speaking for all," she added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)