Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday filed a complaint with the Election Commission over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "repeated threats and criminal intimidation" to BJP workers.

In the complaint filed days ahead of the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief gave open threats to BJP workers, resulting in 'large-scale violence' over the last few days.

"...Repeated grave issue of threat and criminal intimidation is being made by Mamata Banerjee. In a video from the Goghat, Hooghly, she is seen to have given open threats to the workers and leaders of the BJP. The resultant effect is evident from the large-scale violence that has been reported during the past several days," the letter, signed by BJP leaders Tathagata Roy, Pratap Banerjee, Shishir Bajoria and Sanjay Singh said.

It further alleged that during the violence, "BJP leaders, workers and even common people were specifically targeted and brutally attacked."

The letter further quoted the CM saying, "Let the Bengal elections happen, then I will see who has the upper hand, which traitor will shelter you, will you go to Delhi, UP, Bihar or Rajasthan..."

The BJP further said the West Bengal government had "failed miserably to ensure law and order" and demanded 'strong action' against the Chief Minister.

The second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Thursday with an estimated 80.43 per cent voter turnout. A total of 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur went to polls.

"Apart from a few stray incidents, the polling was peaceful. Among the major incidents, Uttam Doloi, who was sharply attacked in Keshpur succumbed to injuries. Eight people were arrested in connection with the case," Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab said. (ANI)

