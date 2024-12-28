New Delhi, December 28: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the centre and questioned why former PM Manmohan Singh's last rites were performed at Nigam Bodh Ghat, stating that the last rites of all other Prime Ministers were carried out at Raj Ghat. He further said that the BJP government could not even provide 1000 yards of land for Dr Singh's last rites at Raj Ghat.

"I am shocked to hear this news. The last rites of the Prime Minister of India Dr. Manmohan Singh were performed at Nigam Bodh Ghat. Before this, the last rites of all the Prime Ministers of India were performed at Raj Ghat. The BJP government could not provide even 1000 yards of land for the last rites and burial of Dr Manmohan Singh, who belonged to the Sikh community and was renowned all over the world and was the Prime Minister of India for 10 years," Kejriwal posted on X. Rahul Gandhi Alleges Government ‘Insulted’ Dr Manmohan Singh by Performing His Last Rites at Nigambodh Ghat Instead of Designated Memorial Site for National Leaders.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at AIIMS at the age of 92 due to age-related ailments on Thursday, was cremated today with full state honours at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate in the presence of his family, friends, colleagues and government dignitaries.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid their last respects to the former PM by placing a wreath near his mortal remains earlier today. Dr Manmohan Singh Dies: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge Pay Tributes to Former PM (See Pics and Video).

The last rites were carried out at the VIP Ghat as per the Sikh rituals. Singh's mortal remains were placed on a pyre of sandalwood sticks. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also present for the cremation ceremony after they paid tribute to the former Prime Minister.

The mortal remains of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were brought to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi from his residence on early Saturday morning for party workers to pay their respects. Several people also gathered outside the residence of the former Prime Minister in Delhi to pay their tributes.

Manmohan Singh's political career spanned several decades, with notable positions including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he spearheaded economic reforms that transformed India's economy. He served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

His tenure is particularly remembered for his steady leadership during economic crises and his contributions to modernising India's economy. After his second term, Dr Singh retired from public life, having led India through a period of unprecedented growth and international recognition. He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA lost the general elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)