Panaji, Dec 9 (PTI) The Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Wednesday accused the Pramod Sawant-led BJP government of compromising the interests of the state.

"The government has compromised the interests of the state for its own benefit," GFP president Vijai Sardesai said.

In a series of tweets, Sardesai also urged the people to raise their voice over different issues concerning the state, including environmental, economic and cultural, through social media hashtag #SaveGoaNow.

