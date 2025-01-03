Chandigarh, Jan 3 (PTI) Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said the health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal is critical and the Centre should immediately end his fast by resolving demands of farmers "by giving up stubborn attitude".

Dallewal has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 39 days. He is sitting on a fast at the Khanauri protest site and has so far refused to take any medical aid despite his prolonged fasting. This has led to deterioration of his health.

Hooda said Dallewal's life is precious for everyone.

"He is not fasting for personal interest but for the legitimate demands of the farmers," the Congress leader said.

He said the demands of the farmers including legal guarantee to minimum support price (MSP) are completely legitimate and many years old.

"The BJP itself had ended the farmer movement by promising MSP. Farmers are reminding the government of its promise... the Centre should give up stubborn attitude," he said.

"The Congress has been in favour of giving MSP to the farmers under Swaminathan formula since the beginning. The BJP had also promised to double the income of farmers by implementing the Swaminathan report but after coming to power, it forgot its promise and instead of doubling the income of farmers, it increased its cost manifold," he added.

Hooda claimed that apart from the Congress, no other party thinks about the interests of farmers. "They only do politics in the name of farmers," he added.

The farmers, under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year, after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

