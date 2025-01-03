Kanpur, January 3: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for various administrative posts, including Senior Superintending Engineer, Executive Engineer, etc. The application for the same began on December 27. The last date to apply for the IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2025 is January 31. Candidates who are interested in applying for the IIT Kanpur recruitment drive can do so by visiting the official website at iitk.ac.in.

IIT Kanpur is hiring for 34 non-teaching posts, including Senior Superintending Engineer, Superintending Engineer, Deputy Registrar, Executive Engineer, Assistant Counselor, Assistant Registrar, Hall Management Officer, Medical Officer, and Assistant Security Officer (for women only). According to the official notification, candidates must carefully complete the online application form. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: NPCIL Invites Applications for 284 Apprentice Posts. Know the Recruitment Process and Other Details.

Steps To Apply for IIT Recruitment 2025:

Visit the official website of IIT Kanpur at iitk.ac.in

On the homepage, complete registration and login

Now, proceed to fill out the application form accurately

Upload necessary documents, photographs, signatures, and certificates if required

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form

Pay a printout for future reference

The institute also said that they won't be responsible for any wrong information furnished in the application or accept any subsequent requests to make corrections. The educational qualification for each post is different. Candidates can read the detailed notification of IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2025 to know the qualification requirements for each post. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 933 Sub-Inspector and Others Posts of Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2024 at odishapolice.gov.in.

The circular also stated that call letters and other information will be sent to short-listed candidates through email only. The application fee for the group A posts is INR 1000 for general and INR 500 for SC and ST applicants. On the other hand, the application fee for group B and C posts is INR 700 for general candidates and INR 350 for SC and ST candidates. For more details, candidates can check the IIT Kanpur official website.

