Hyderabad, April 6: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay said the party has grown strong because of party workers. BJP leaders of Telangana including Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay, MoS G Kishan Reddy alongside DK Aruna, BJP national vice president Dr K Laxman, BJP OBC Morcha national president and other prominent leaders of Telangana BJP took part in the BJP's 41st Foundation Day celebrations. On the occasion, Bandi Sanjay hoisted the party's flag at the State BJP office here in Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media, the state BJP Chief said that right from Bharatiya Jana Sangh to the current Bharatiya Janata Party, the BJP has grown through various problems. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the sacrifice of several party workers BJP has grown to be the strongest party and the single largest party in the world." BJP Foundation Day 2021: BJP's Opponents Spreading Rumours to Create Political Instability in the Country, Says Narendra Modi.

"When BJP was established, the party had only two seats in Lok Sabha, but today with a zeal to bring BJP into power to build a stong nation, to eradicate corruption from this country, and to help the people, we have won 303 MP seats and have become a strong party."

He said party workers have sacrificed themselves for the ideology of the BJP. "Despite oppression from extreme forces like terrorists and Naxals, BJP stood strong because its party workers and leaders stood strong."

Krishna Sagar Rao, chief spokesperson, Telangana BJP, told ANI the BJP is a great party with great ideology. "The ideology of Atmanirbharta and integral humanism, the ideology of Nation first and Antyodaya, that each and every individual is equal and requires equal development are the ideologies of BJP."

