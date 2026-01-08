Hyderabad, January 8: The Telangana government plans to roll out a scheme for breakfast and lunch for students in all government schools. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday reviewed the breakfast and lunch facility run by an NGO in government schools in the Kodangal Assembly constituency, which he represents, and instructed the officials to examine the feasibility of implementing the scheme across the state. Representatives of NGO informed the Chief Minister that they are ready to implement the scheme statewide if the government provides sufficient space and necessary support.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to formulate plans to ensure timely delivery of meals to all students by setting up one centralized kitchen for every two constituencies. He asked State Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to hold a meeting with district collectors and take a decision to allot two acres of land or take the land on a 99-year lease for the establishment of the centralized kitchens. The Chief Minister also directed the officials to allocate more number of schools to the girls in the first phase of the Young India Integrated Residential Schools (YIIRC) project and set a deadline of three years to complete the construction of one YIIRC each for boys and girls in every constituency. CM Revanth Reddy Launches Attack on KCR over Water Sharing.

At a high-level review of the Education department, he said boys’ schools should be allocated in the next phase in the constituencies where the schools for girls have already been established. The Chief minister also instructed the authorities to explore the possibility of undertaking the construction of solar kitchens in integrated residential schools under the PM-KUSUM scheme and clear the bills related to the construction of integrated schools promptly. Instructing the officials of the Education department to complete 23 new school buildings in the Greater Hyderabad by the next academic year, the Chief Minister stressed that every school should be developed in at least 1.50 acres of land. Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy Should Be Hanged: KT Rama Rao.

The proposal to revise the syllabus was also discussed in the meeting. The CM asked officials to change the curriculum from first standard to 10th standard to suit the future needs. The officials were also ordered to expedite the construction of Veeranaari Chakali Ilamma Women's University.

