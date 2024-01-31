Bengaluru (Karnataka), January 30 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that BJP and JDS are trying to disturb the peace and tranquility of the State for political gains violating the 'shanti mantra' of Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking at the Martyors' Day event organised at KPCC office, he said, "For us, peace is everything, but BJP and JDS have joined hands to disturb that peace. They are doing this because they have their own political axe to grind."

"They are doing politics in the name of the saffron flag in Mandya. We have no objection if they hoist the flags atop their house, but they can only hoist the national flag or state flag which are approved," he said.

"Though it is 76 years since Gandhiji was martyred, his thinking and ideals live on. Many countries and world leaders have accepted and adopted Gandhiji's shanti mantra. Congress party workers are members of Gandhi family. Congress party under the leadership of Gandhiji have got us independence," he noted.

"We had fetched water from the Gandhi well in Belagavi, where Gandhiji took over as President of AICC, to clean up the dirt on Karnataka. We had announced Gruhajyothi to dispel the darkness from homes in Karnataka," he said.

"We have realised Gandhiji's dream of Gram Swaraj. We have set up a panchayat, school, cooperative institution as per Gandhi's vision. In the previous Congress government, a Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University was set up under the leadership of H K Patil. A replica of Sabaramati Ashram was set up there at the university as a tribute to Gandhiji. We have been working hard to keep the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi alive," he said.

"You can win wars with weapons but you can't win hearts. Walk on the path laid out by Gandhiji to win hearts. Our government is developing schemes on Gandhi's principles of 'equal share for all equal life for all. Congress party workers must offer services like Hanuman served Lord Rama. You will be considered a leader only if you are able to mobilise votes at the booth level," he called upon the party workers.

"Gandhiji said 'To handle yourself, use your head, to handle others, use your heart' and you must follow these words. The government led by Siddaramaiah has become a role model by walking the talk. Let us all fight the communal forces together," he said. (ANI)

