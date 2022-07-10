New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): After Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin accused the BJP of playing the religion card to serve its purpose, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Telangana K. Laxman on Sunday alleged Stalin was "anti-Hindu" and accused him of practicing "religion-based politics".

Speaking to ANI, the BJP MP said, "MK Stalin, who is accusing BJP in the name of religion, is absolutely wrong. Stalin who always opposes Hindutva should understand that religion is man's belief and faith and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never linked religion with politics."

Also Read | Johannesburg Shooting: 14 Dead, 3 Critical After Shooting at Bar in Soweto Township, Says South Africa Police.

Laxman said that all religions are getting the benefit from welfare schemes of Modi in which the maximum benefit is being given to the people of the Muslim community.

"Whatever public welfare scheme PM Modi has made since 2014 till now, Stalin should tell whether there has been any discrimination. The houses are being built for poor people and free rations are being distributed for more than two years, the people of all religions are getting the benefit of these welfare schemes in which the maximum benefit is being given to the Muslim community."

Also Read | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Says, Impartial & Fair Judicial System Biggest Need for Democracy.

He further slammed Stalin for doing religion-based politics and said that it has become a habit of people to criticise the BJP.

"People like Stalin are speaking against Hindutva, they do caste- and religion-based politics, you people do politics. A regional party and political family is your identity. It has become a habit of these people to criticise BJP," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that BJP has never done politics based on religion.

"We do not divide people by using religion as a tool. We have never done this; we maintain the faith of people. BJP has never done politics based on religion, you people have done it. You speak against Lord Ram, you speak against Hindutva, these sudo secularists work for the benefit of their families," he added.

Stalin on Saturday accused BJP of playing the religion card to serve its purpose and said that those dividing people in the name of religion cannot be true spiritualists.

While addressing a gathering in the temple town of Tiruvannamalai, he also said that religion cannot be a tool to divide people.

Stalin had said that he does not believe in any religion adding that he is not against any religion but he opposed those dividing people based on religion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)