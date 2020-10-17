Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader DK Gupta was shot dead by unknown assailants in Firozabad on Friday night, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sachindra Patel.

Gupta was leaving after closing his shop when the attack on him took place.

"Gupta was leaving after closing his shop when three bike-borne assailants opened fire on him," Patel told reporters here.

The family members, according to the police official, had tried to take the victim to Agra after the incident but he could not be saved.

"The family members have given the name of some suspects with whom the victim had some disputes. We will conduct investigations and arrest them soon," Patel said.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

