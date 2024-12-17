Barrackpore (WB), Dec 19 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Arjun Singh on Tuesday met Bangladeshi lawyer Rabindra Ghosh, who has been defending jailed Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and felicitated him for his efforts in standing by the rights of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

The meeting, in which Hindu monk Kartick Maharaj was present, took place at the residence of Ghosh's son in Barrackpore area, where the lawyer is currently staying for medical purposes.

Ghosh, also the president of Bangladesh Minority Watch, has been vocal about the plight of minorities in Bangladesh and has faced life threats for defending Chinmoy Krishna Das.

"We appreciate Rabindra Ghosh's courage in fighting for justice for Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. His relentless efforts, despite threats to his life, inspire us,” Singh said after the meeting.

Kartick Maharaj echoed Singh's sentiments, emphasising the importance of standing up for the rights of oppressed communities.

“Rabindra Ghosh's commitment to justice reflects the true spirit of humanity. It is our duty to support him in this cause,” Maharaj said.

Ghosh expressed gratitude for the recognition and reiterated his commitment to defending persecuted minorities.

“It is heartening to receive such support. The situation of minorities in Bangladesh is dire, and I will continue to fight against injustice,” he said.

The lawyer also highlighted the "deteriorating" condition of minorities in Bangladesh under the current interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

“The interim administration's silence on fundamentalist and violence is alarming. It's a travesty of justice,” he added.

Earlier this month, Chinmoy Krishna Das, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Denied bail, Das has been sent to jail till January 2 next year.

Ghosh had alleged that Das was booked on false charges for his efforts to rally the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

Human rights groups, including Ghosh's NGO, in Bangladesh have documented several cases of violence, land grabs, and forced conversions targeting Hindus in recent months.

“The international community must take notice of these atrocities. Unity among minority communities is crucial in demanding their rights,” Ghosh said.

The BJP has been critical of the interim government in Bangladesh, accusing it of failing to protect minorities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)