Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 29 (ANI): Police have arrested two SDPI workers in connection with the murder of BJP leader Renjith Sreenivasan in Alappuzha.

The arrests were made on Tuesday. Renjith was the BJP OBC wing's state secretary.

In total seven persons have been arrested in connection with the murder. Of the seven, five were arrested earlier.

Renjith was hacked to death in Alappuzha district on December 19 following the murder of SDPI state secretary KS Shaan a day earlier.

According to the police, Shaan was on a two-wheeler when a gang in a car attacked him on Saturday night. SDPI has alleged that RSS workers are behind this attack.

On November 15, an RSS worker S Sanjith was hacked to death allegedly by the workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the PFI. (ANI)

