Delhi, December 29: A 24-year-old man ended his life in Uttar Pradesh's Noida after alleged harassment and death threats by the family of his 20-year-old wife who was against their inter-faith marriage.

Before hanging himself, the man also left a suicide note on social media addressed to the UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath demanding action against his in-laws.

An FIR has been lodged at the Sector 24 police station on the basis of a complaint by the deceased's father against four persons, including the parents of his wife, according to a report in The Indian Express.

According to the victim’s family, the deceased met the woman in Noida some years ago and they got married earlier this year. His father said the family wanted him to marry someone else, and they had even fixed a date, but his son decided not to go ahead with it.

Police said both families objected to their marriage at first but the deceased’s family claimed they eventually came around to the idea, but the woman’s parents did not.

According to them, the woman’s family ceased communication with her and the couple shifted to Jaipur, where the deceased did odd jobs to make ends meet.

"The woman's father, her uncles have been continuing to harass my son. They did not allow them to meet and even threatened my son of dire consequences which eventually pushed him into ending his life,” the 49-year-old father alleged.

In the suicide note by the deceased in which he sought help from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath the deceased also claimed a threat to his life from his in-laws and alleged support to them from a local policeman posted in Noida.

The victim also wrote that his wife's conversion had upset her family. In the suicide letter, the victim wrote that his wife's parents and relatives are responsible for his suicide.

The local police said an FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code section 306 against the father, mother and two uncles of the deceased's wife and the matter is being investigated.

