Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], October 25 (ANI): A shocking incident has come to light from Bhagalpur amid the Bihar Assembly elections. BJP leader Vivekanand Prasad alias Bablu Yadav was shot in the TNB Law College Lane under the Barari police station area, on Friday, said Bhagalpur DSP Ajay Kumar Chaudhary.

According to residents, the incident occurred when Bablu Yadav was taking a walk outside his house. At this time, Surjikhil resident Suraj Tanti arrived at the spot with his associates and allegedly fired two rounds at him. The BJP leader sustained serious injuries from the gunfire.

Following the incident, locals rushed Yadav to Mayaganj Hospital, where a team of doctors is currently treating him. Preliminary investigation suggests that the attack stemmed from an old dispute.

"A few days ago, there had been a quarrel between local fruit vendor Dewanand and Suraj Tanti. During that altercation, Bablu Yadav had informed the police, which led to Dewanand's detention. It is believed that this old rivalry prompted Suraj Tanti to carry out the attack," DSP Chaudhary said.

The entire incident was recorded on a nearby CCTV camera. The police have seized the footage and launched an investigation, and raids are being conducted to apprehend the attackers.

Meanwhile, in a major overnight operation, Delhi Police Crime Branch, in coordination with Bihar Police, shot dead four members of Bihar's notorious Ranjan Pathak gang during an encounter in Rohini early Thursday, during which bullets pierced the bulletproof jackets of four police personnel, including Inspector Arvind, SI Manish, and SI Naveen.

The encounter took place around 2:20 AM between Dr. Ambedkar Chowk and Pansali Chowk on Bahadur Shah Marg, Rohini.

Ranjan Pathak (25), Bimlesh Mahto alias Bimlesh Sahni (25), Manish Pathak (33), Aman Thakur (21), all natives of Sitamarhi, Bihar, were shot dead in an encounter.

Police said all four were wanted in several heinous cases in Bihar, including multiple murders and armed robberies. The gang was allegedly involved in the killings of Brahmashri Sena district head Ganesh Sharma, Madan Sharma, and Aditya Singh in Bihar.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs that the gang members were planning to carry out a major criminal activity ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, a joint team of Delhi Police Crime Branch and Bihar Police laid a trap in the area, police said.

When the police team tried to intercept the suspects, they opened fire. The police retaliated, leading to a brief but intense exchange of fire. All four accused sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to Dr. BSA Hospital, Rohini, where doctors declared them dead, cops added.

Confirming the operation, DCP Crime Branch Sanjeev Yadav said, "Based on credible inputs regarding the movement of the Ranjan Pathak-Manish Pathak gang in Delhi, a joint team of Delhi Police Crime Branch and Bihar Police launched an operation in Rohini. During the exchange of fire, all four criminals sustained bullet injuries and later succumbed. The gang was wanted in multiple heinous offences in Bihar."

Senior officials from Delhi Police and Bihar Police visited the spot, and forensic and crime scene examination teams were called in.

The accused persons, Ranjan, Bimesh Aman were wanted in several cases. Several relevant section of Arms act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita were registered against them in Dumra, Chaurat, Gahra and Purnahiya. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

