Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 7 (ANI): BJP leader Sunil Sharma on Thursday slammed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over his remarks in state Assembly concerning actions of BJP government and said these were unwarranted and baseless.

"I am very surprised as S Jaishankar sahab is giving a statement somewhere else. Omar Abdullah is reacting to it here in the House. He should have answered the issues raised by his MLAs. He is saying 'who is stopping them'. Who is asking you? Omar Sahab, did you receive a telephone call from Jaishankar Sahab? Why are you quoting? I do not understand," Sharma, who is Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir assembly, told ANI.

"When Kargil war took place, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had extended a hand of friendship towards Pakistan.ThenPervez Musharraf stabbed us and captured the peaks of the Kargil. Indian soliders out-manoeuvred them and retreived the peaks of Kargil.... I think both (remarks) are the basessless statements," he added.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday took potshots at the BJP members in assembly over some of the decisions of the party-led government at the Centre, saying it had divided Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, which is not how the then Maharaja Hari Singh shaped it.

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister also referred to a recent remark of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and asked who is stopping the BJP government from "bringing back" Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

"If we look at the legacy of Maharaja Sahab, what were the biggest things - Jammu and Kashmir state, what have you done to this...He gave it shape... one portion is in Pakistan occupation. On this, the Foreign Minister said that we will bring it back. Who stopped...have we ever said don't bring it back...Congress was targeted in speeches here (by BJP members) that you left this, that...tell what was brought back during the Kargil War. That was an opportunity you should have brought back. You had a reason, Pakistan had attacked...should have done at that time...okay bring it back now," Omar Abdullah said.

The National Conference leader said that in the map of Jammu and Kashmir, one portion is under Pakistan occupation, but there is a portion under the illegal occupation of China as well. "Why is not talked of, when you bring back from that side, bring back that with China also," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, at an event at Chatham House in London as part of his visit to the United Kingdom, referred to steps taken by the BJP-led government to usher speedy development including abrogation of Article 370, restoring growth and economic and holding elections which saw high turnout.

"In Kashmir, we have done a good job solving most of it. I think removing Article 370 was one step. Then, restoring growth, economic activity and social justice in Kashmir was step number two. Holding elections, which were done with a very high turnout, was step number three. I think the part we are waiting for is the return of the stolen part of Kashmir, which is on the illegal Pakistani occupation. When that's done, I assure you, Kashmir solved," he said in sharp response to a question.

Pakistan has been in illegal occupation of approximately 78,000 sq km of Indian territory in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. China continues to be in illegal occupation of approximately 38,000 sq km. of Indian territory in the Union Territory of Ladakh. Pakistan had illegally ceded 5,180 sq km of Indian territory in Shaksgam Valley from areas illegally occupied by Pakistan in Union Territory of Ladakh to China.

India's consistent and principled position, as also enunciated in the 1994 Parliament resolution adopted unanimously, is that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and shall be an integral part of India. The fact has been clearly conveyed to Pakistani and Chinese authorities several times.

In his speech in the assembly, Omar Abdullah said Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two Union Territories in August 2019 and while people in Kargil were not in support of the decision and sections in Ladakh, who had supported it then, now feel that they were better off when the state was not divided into two UTs.

He also said that the governments in Jammu and Kashmir never changed the names of (historical places).

"Pratap Singh Park stands as Pratap Singh Park. Sri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SMGS) Hospital, and Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hosipital (SMHS). Names of the roads have not been changed. The legacy of the Maharaja was the state of Jammu and Kashmir. What have you done with the State?" he said.

The alliance led by National Conference won the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir last year. (ANI)

