New Delhi, March 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday talked of his government's success in checking corruption in the delivery of government schemes and said initiatives taken have boosted the country's exports in several sectors including defence. Speaking at the Republic TV Plenary Summit 2025, he said more than Rs 42 lakh crore have been transferred directly to the accounts of the poor through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

He said 18 years ago, in 2007, India's annual GDP stood at Rs one lakh crore, representing the total economic activity for an entire year. "Today, the same amount of economic activity is happening in just one quarter, which demonstrates the rapid pace at which India is progressing," PM Modi said. He provided examples to show the significant changes and results achieved in the past decade, highlighting that in the last 10 years, India has successfully lifted 25 crore people out of poverty, a number greater than the population of many countries. ‘Naxalism Vanishing From Jungles, but Taking Root in Urban Centres’, Says PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi recalled the words of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and reminded people of corruption in the delivery of government schemes "Remember the time when the Prime Minister himself used to say that if one rupee is sent, only 15 paise would reach the poor...In the last decade, more than 42 lakh crore rupees have been transferred to the accounts of the poor through DBT-Direct Benefit Transfer," he said.

Underlining that 10 years ago, India lagged behind in solar energy, the Prime Minister said India is among the top five countries in solar energy capacity, having increased it 30 times, while solar module manufacturing has also seen a 30-fold increase. He also stated that 10 years ago, even children's toys like Holi water guns were imported, while today, India's toy exports have tripled. He also pointed out that 10 years ago, India imported rifles for its army, but in the past decade, India's defence exports have increased 20 times.

"Ten years ago we used to import Holi pichkaris and children's toys from abroad. Today, our toy export has tripled," he added. He highlighted that in the past 10 years, India has become the world's second-largest steel producer, the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer, and the third-largest startup ecosystem. He remarked that in the same period, India's capital expenditure on infrastructure has increased fivefold and the number of airports in the country has doubled, and the number of operational AIIMS has tripled. He further emphasized that in the past decade, the number of medical colleges and medical seats has nearly doubled. India Sets Big Targets Now, is Witnessing Rapid Progress: PM Modi.

"Today's India thinks big, sets ambitious targets, and achieves significant results," he said, remarking that this is happening because the nation's mindset has changed, and India is moving forward with great aspirations. He highlighted that previously, the mindset was to accept the status quo, but now, people know who can deliver results. He cited examples of how the aspirations of the people have evolved, from requesting drought relief work to demanding Vande Bharat connectivity and international airports.

He pointed out that the previous dispensations had crushed the aspirations of the people, leading them to lower their expectations. However, today, the situation and mindset have changed rapidly, and people are now driven by the goal of a Viksit Bharat.

