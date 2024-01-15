New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Demanding the formation of a standing committee, the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party held a protest during the special session of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday.

The MCD has called the special session on Saturday to discuss the de-sealing of properties falling under the jurisdiction of the civic body.

Raising slogans of "Jai Shri Ram", the BJP leaders said, "dictatorship will not work". They can also be seen holding posters with the messages "Form the standing committee" and "Don't kill the Constitution."

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led municipal administration moved a motion on Monday to discuss vesting powers of the standing committee in the MCD House.

The 18-member standing committee is one of the most powerful bodies of the civic body, as it controls the purse strings of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Along with the BJP, the leaders of the Congress also came out against the AAP in the MCD House and said that vesting the powers of the standing committee in the House would be illegal and unconstitutional.

Congress councillor Areeba Asif said, "A constitutional crisis is being created in the House. The court never refused to form a standing committee. The proposal is unconstitutional; we are opposing it. Like the Delhi government, they (AAP leaders) want to do corruption here in MCD as well."

Meanwhile, the MCD has yet to constitute the Standing Committee. This issue is pending before the Supreme Court. (ANI)

