India News | BJP Leaders Seek Blessings at Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati Ahead of Assam CM's Swearing-in Ceremony

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 12 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with BJP leader Biswajit Daimary, visited the revered Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Tuesday to seek blessings ahead of Himanta Biswa Sarma's swearing-in ceremony as Assam Chief Minister in his second term.

After the NDA recorded a massive victory in the Assam Assembly elections, BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to be sworn in for his second term today.

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The BJP leaders hailed NDA's poll victory and resolve for Viksit Bharat at 2047.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant told reporters, "I prayed to Maa Kamakhya that may PM Modi's resolve of making Viksit Bharat by 2047 get fulfilled. I thank the people of Assam for voting for the NDA again, and Himanta Biswa Sarma will take oath as the Chief Minister for the second time."

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, while interacting with the media, remarked, "It is the blessing of Maa Kamakhya that a BJP government is being formed in Assam for the third time. We are working to fulfil PM Modi's resolve of making Viksit Bharat by 2047."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Biswajit Daimary, during his visit to the temple, stated, "Today Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will take oath as the Chief Minister of Assam again. We will work for the development of the state."

Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the names of four ministers slated for induction into the state Cabinet while also announcing the candidate for the post of Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly.

Additionally, senior BJP leader and MLA Ranjit Das has been named the candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister-designate reaffirmed his administration's commitment to the state's growth, stating that the new team will work with "full dedication" to build a "stronger, more developed, and prosperous Assam."

"My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of them. Together, we will continue to work with full dedication for a stronger, more developed and prosperous Assam," added Sarma.

Meanwhile, the oath-taking ceremony of the new Assam government is scheduled to take place today, May 12, in Guwahati and is expected to witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Assam government, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the NDA is set to form its third consecutive government in the state, calling it a "great day for the people of Assam."

Sonowal credited the people of Assam for reposing faith in the NDA for a third consecutive term and expressed confidence that the state would emerge as one of the most developed states in the country under the leadership of Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The development follows a decisive victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Assam Assembly elections, securing a third consecutive term in the state.

The NDA won 102 seats in a 126-member Assam assembly. The BJP secured 82 seats, while alliance partners AGP and BPF won 10 seats each.

On the other hand, the Congress managed to secure 19 seats. Raijor Dal and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won two seats each, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured one seat. The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) failed to open its account in the elections. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)