New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused Congress of appeasement politics and said the BJP-led NDA government works for "shantushtikaran" (total saturation) and not "tushtikaran".

In his reply in Rajya Sabha to the motion of thanks on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, PM Modi said the government lives by the ideal of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

Also Read | What Is Smartphone Vision Syndrome? Know All About Causes, Symptoms, Treatment and How To Protect Eyes.

"We have tried to ensure that India's resources are optimally utilised. We've taken an approach of saturation. We've tried and ensured that the schemes reach the beneficiaries without any pilferages. In the last decade, we've worked with the ideal of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and that has brought results," he said.

"For three decades, OBC MPs from both Houses, from all parties, had been asking the Govt to give constitutional status to the OBC Commission. It was denied, time and again. It did not suit their politics at that time. After decades of wait, we gave constitutional status to this Commission, respecting the community's demands," he added.

Also Read | West Bengal Budget 2025: Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya To Present Budget on February 12, TMC Govt Reportedly Invites Governor Ananda Bose for Inaugural Address.

The Prime Minister also talked about the proposals in the union budget including tax relief to middle class

"In this year's budget, we've touched upon several smaller segments of the society, such as the leather and footwear industries. This will benefit the poor people of our society. For example, the toy industry mostly employs the poor. We focused on that and have tried to empower the people working in this industry. It has brought a massive change. We used to import toys in the past but today, we're exporting toys," he said.

The Prime Minister said several regions across the nation had not witnessed a lot of development in the past.

"Villages on our borders were ignored for decades. We changed our approach towards them. We identified them as 'first villages' and specifically focused on their development. Cabinet Ministers, during our last term, were sent to these villages and were asked to stay there for days to understand and solve their problems," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)