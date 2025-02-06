Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech in the Rajya Sabha, recalled a poem from the era of Congress rule. The poem, Phir Deep Jalega, was written by renowned poet Gopaldas Saxena with the pen name 'Neeraj'. Addressing the House, PM Modi used the poem to emphasize his message, indirectly criticising the governance of previous Congress-led governments. The reference to Phir Deep Jalega symbolised hope and renewal, aligning with his broader vision for the country. He also drew a parallel between the poem’s message and Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s famous Kamal Khilega speech, subtly targeting the Congress. The Prime Minister’s speech, which included sharp political remarks, drew reactions from the opposition. The session, broadcast live on Sansad TV, witnessed heated exchanges as PM Modi highlighted various issues linked to past administrations. ‘Congress Hates Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Chanting Jai Bheem Due to Compulsion’, Says PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha.

Narendra Modi Recites ‘Phir Deep Jalega’ in Rajya Sabha

Delhi: During his speech in Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled a poem from the time when Congress ruled. The poem, written by Neeraj ji, is called 'Phir Deep Jalega' (Video Courtesy: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/EFKZQjFH3v — IANS (@ians_india) February 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)