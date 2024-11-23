Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): The Mahayuti alliance on Saturday noon seemed poised for a landslide victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, crossing the crucial majority mark and leading in over 200 seats.

By 12 noon, celebrations were seen at key locations, including the residence of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, with party workers rejoicing in the alliance's strong performance.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, along with his party leaders, were seen celebrating with 'laddoos.' His son, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, was also seen celebrating with fellow party members.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Praful Patel took to X to post a photograph of himself with NCP Maharashtra unit chief and Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare and Maharashtra Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. "A smile of trust, a promise of progress! Maharashtra's trust in Mahayuti & NCP is our strength and responsibility. We remain committed to delivering growth, inclusivity, and empowerment for every citizen," Patel captioned the photograph.

in Thane, bouquets were seen arriving at Chief Minister Shinde's residence as Shiv Sena workers celebrated outside. Sweets were also seen being brought to the residence of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai

Meanwhile, the BJP's Mumbai office was abuzz with joy, with party workers bringing sweets in anticipation of a resounding victory.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Vikas Pathak commented on the ECI trends. The BJP leader said. "We were expecting over 160 seats for Mahayuti, and that is exactly how it's shaping up. The lead could increase further. This year has been significant for the BJP. On its strength, the BJP is crossing 100 seats, and a Mahayuti Chief Minister is set to take office."

He further noted the enthusiasm among party workers, and said, "At the moment, every party and its workers believe their party member should become the Chief Minister. Similarly, each worker of the BJP feels that the Chief Minister should be from their party. Sweets have arrived, however, the final celebrations will not happen until the conclusive results are out and our senior leaders arrive."

Pathak added, "This has been the tradition. Leaders like Devendra Fadnavis and possibly Maharashtra BJP Chief Pawan Bawankule, if in Mumbai, will join the celebrations once results are confirmed."

Meanwhile, celebrations have also started in Baramati, where Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar is leading by 15,382 votes. Supporters were seen bursting crackers to mark the moment.

At Devagiri, Nationalist Congress Party's National President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Dada Pawar, National Working President MP Praful Patel, and State President MP Sunil Tatkare were also seen participating in the celebrations.

The NCP Chief also tweeted, "Maharashtra Chooses Pink."

https://x.com/AjitPawarSpeaks/status/1860211799163109784

Reacting to the results, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate admitted, "Maharashtra election results are opposite to our (Congress') expectations. There is no doubt we could have done better. Our campaign was good, but maybe the public expects more from us, and we will deliver on their expectations."

In response to the results, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut said, "This cannot be the decision of the people of Maharashtra. We know what the people of Maharashtra want..."

His comments were met by criticism from the BJP with party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lashing out at the Agahadi alliance.

"When anyone loses, they start making excuses for their defeat...In Maharashtra, we have worked for the poor, upliftment of women and enhancing the heritage of farmers...Today, the government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is going to be formed in Maharashtra with a huge majority," he said.

As the Sena-BJP-NCP celebrate all eyes will now be on who will assume the post of CM of the state. (ANI)

