Patna (Bihar) [India], January 18 (ANI): Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Mahayuti will work together to run local bodies and take the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) forward.

Speaking to ANI in Patna, Jaiswal said, "...Mahayuti and BJP contested the elections together there. The people have also given a majority to both parties in the alliance. Therefore, there, everyone will come together to run the local bodies and to take BMC forward."

Also Read | AI and ML Salaries in India Projected To Reach Up to INR 45 Lakh per Annum by 2026 as Demand for Tech Talent Surges.

His remarks come after the sweep of the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP and the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), in the recently concluded BMC elections. The alliance emerged victorious in 25 out of 29 civic bodies across Maharashtra, consolidating its position in the state's local governance.

According to official figures released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the BMC, the BJP won 89 seats, polling 11,79,273 votes, which accounts for 21.58 per cent of the total votes cast. Among all winning candidates, the BJP's vote share stands at 45.22 per cent, making it the single largest party in the civic body.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026 Out: Know How To Download CBSE Board Exams Hall Tickets.

Its alliance partner, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), secured 29 seats with 2,73,326 votes, translating into 5.00 per cent of the total vote share. Together, the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) alliance emerged as the largest bloc in the BMC.

On the other side, the Shiv Sena (UBT), contesting in alliance with the MNS, won 65 seats. The UBT-led Sena polled 7,17,736 votes, accounting for 13.13 per cent of the total votes cast. The MNS added 6 seats to the alliance tally, with 74,946 votes and a 1.37 per cent vote share. The Indian National Congress (INC) secured 24 seats, polling 2,42,646 votes, which represents 4.44 per cent of the total vote share.

Among other parties, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 8 seats with 68,072 votes. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured 3 seats, the Samajwadi Party won 2 seats, and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) won 1 seat.

Overall, winning candidates from recognised political parties polled 26,07,612 votes, amounting to 47.72 per cent of the total votes cast. The total number of votes polled in the election stood at 54,64,412, while 11,677 voters opted for NOTA. The results reflect a fragmented but competitive civic mandate, with alliances playing a decisive role in shaping the final outcome of the BMC elections. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)