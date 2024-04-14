New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which unveiled its manifesto for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections on Sunday, has promised to establish Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centres across the world if elected to power for the third term.

Thiruvalluvar, commonly known as Valluvar, was an ancient Tamil philosopher known for his wisdom, expressed in 1,330 couplets, on topics ranging from ethics to economics.

Seeking to connect with the people of Tamil Nadu where the BJP is trying to gain a foothold, the party, in its manifesto said, "We will establish Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centres across the globe to showcase Bharat's rich culture and offer training in yoga, ayurveda, Bharatiya languages, classical music etc. We will promote Bharat's rich democratic traditions going back millennia as the Mother of Democracy."

"We will build Thiruvalluvar cultural centres all over the world. The world's oldest Tamil language is our pride. BJP will undertake every effort to enhance the global reputation of the Tamil language," PM Modi said while releasing the BJP's manifesto.

PM Modi has visited Tamil Nadu at least seven times in the last two months.

The state that sends 39 members to the lower house of Parliament arguably, received an inordinate amount of attention from the Prime Minister who is seeking to increase the BJP's Lok Sabha tally to beyond 370 out of the total 543 in the Lok Sabha.

The BJP on Sunday released the election manifesto -- 'Sankalp Patra' -- for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP senior leaders at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

PM Modi handed over copies of the manifesto, which has a special focus on the poor, youngsters, farmers and women, to the representatives of the four broad groups -- Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata and Naari Shakti (GYAN) -- who were beneficiaries of the government's schemes.

The BJP also said that it will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act and confer citizenship to all eligible people.

The BJP promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

"Article 44 of the Constitution lists the Uniform Civil Code as one of the Directive Principles of State Policy. BJP believes that women will only get equal rights, and the BJP reiterates its stand to draw a Uniform Civil Code, drawing upon the best traditions and harmonizing them with the modern times," it said.

The BJP said that it will implement One Nation, One Election a Reality.

"We have set up a High Powered Committee to examine the issues of conducting simultaneous elections and will work towards the implementation of the recommendations of the Committee," it added.

The party also said that it is committed to strengthening these institutes like IITs, IIMs and AIIMS.

"We will continue to upgrade the existing institutions through focused funding, capacity building, infrastructure upgradation and dedicated research grants," it said.

The BJP, in its manifesto, guaranteed that India will be the third largest economic power. "Within a decade, we have brought Bharat from 11th to 5th largest economic power. This was possible due to the right policies, focussed execution and meticulous planning," it said.

The BJP also said that it will provide free ration to 80 crore citizens for the next five years under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

Free electricity to poor households under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, three crore rural women to become Lakhpati Didis, creation of infrastructure like women's hostels and creches near industrial and commercial centres to promote participation of women in the workforce were among the promises featured in the BJP's manifesto. (ANI)

