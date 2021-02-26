Bengaluru, Feb 26 (PTI) Ruling BJP MLA M P Renukacharya on Friday strongly criticised the style of functioning of a few Karnataka ministers, claiming they were not responding to requests of legislators pertaining to development works in their constituencies and wondering whether they have descended from heaven.

Renukacharya, also the Political Secretary to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, said some ministers were only after power and did not bother about the party organisation.

The main reason for Renukacharya's angst was because a few Ministers, especially Health Minister K Sudhakar, not responding to repeated requests regarding "development issues" in constituencies and going out of reach from legislators.

"There are a few more Ministers like this...I have even complained regarding them to the state (BJP) President. Some Ministers don't want the organisation, they only want power. Some Ministers are confining themselves to their constituency and the Vidhana Soudha (the state secretariat)," he said.

Speaking to reporters here, Renukacharya said if the party and government under Yediyurappa had to maintain its good name, these Ministers have to change their attitude.

If they don't change, as an MLA he would have the right to question them at the legislature party meetings, he added.

Directing his ire against Sudhakar, the MLA said he had written to the Minister regarding development works in his Honnali assembly constituency three to four months ago and had also met him for about ten times.

"...none of the Minister's personnel respond properly, despite trying for fifteen days... whom should I call? Ministers don't receive calls.. has the Ministers descended from heaven? We should not forget that the power we have got is to serve the people," he added.

When reporters sought Sudhakar's response, he merely said he would personally speak to Renukacharya.

Noting that the power that Ministers enjoyed was because of the efforts of BJP workers and the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yediyurappa, Renukacharys said, "I'm a three time MLA, my self-esteem is hurt."

