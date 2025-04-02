New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): BJP Member of Parliament, Anurag Thakur, emphasized the need for amending the Waqf law, presenting the move as a means of empowerment, efficiency, and development.

Speaking during a discussion on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, Thakur referred to the proposed changes as UMMEED, an acronym for Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development.

"This is not a Bill but an Umeed. This Umeed has empowerment, efficiency and development," Thakur said, highlighting the growing support from various organizations for the amendment.

He thanked several groups, including the Catholic Bishops Conference of India, Church of Bharat, Kerala Council of Churches, Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council, All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, and Muslim Rashtriya Manch, for their backing.

Thakur noted that these organizations, from both Catholic and Muslim communities, recognized the importance of the reform. He stressed that the Waqf law, established during the Congress regime, had contributed to widespread corruption.

"It is time to amend the Waqf because this has become a base of atrocity and corruption. It is time to end and amend this," he said.

Thakur also stated that the law's original framework was problematic, pointing out that it led to the unchecked control over Waqf properties.

"India needs liberation from the fear of Waqf because the Waqf law formed during Congress regime meant 'khaata na bahi, jo Waqf kahe wahi sahi'," he added.

Meanwhile, AIMIM National spokesperson Waris Pathan on Wednesday slammed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, calling it unconstitutional and a violation of the right to equality and freedom to manage religious affairs.

"Article 14 of the Constitution guarantees the right to equality before the law, Article 25 is the right to freedom of religion and Article 26 ensures the freedom to manage religious affairs," he said.

He also claimed that the BJP does not have a majority to pass the bill in the Lok Sabha and needs support from Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, and Jayant Chaudhary. He stated that if these individuals support the bill, India's Muslims will never forgive them.

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha took up for consideration the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which incorporates suggestions made by the Joint Parliamentary Committee that examined the bill tabled in Parliament in August last year. The House also took up the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, for consideration and passing.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved the two bills for passing in the House. (ANI)

