India News | BJP MP Saumitra Khan Arrested for Staging Rally in Kolkata

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 11:02 PM IST
India News | BJP MP Saumitra Khan Arrested for Staging Rally in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saumitra Khan and others were arrested for staging a rally in Kolkata on Monday morning.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers took out a rally protesting against the alleged police excesses against BJP workers. The protesters were later taken into police custody near Phoolbagan Metro station in the city.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 178 COVID-19 Deaths And 2,786 New Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

The party workers were also seen flouting the social distancing norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

