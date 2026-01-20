New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national working president Nitin Nabin has been accorded 'Z' category armed security cover by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), sources said on Tuesday.

As per a source, Nabin was given CRPF security cover a few days after his appointment as the national working president of the BJP on December 14, by the party's parliamentary board.

Also Read | 'Woh Mere B**bs Ke Bare Mein Kuch Bol Rahe the': Bengaluru Woman Jogger Shares Viral Video Alleging Inappropriate Remarks From 10-Year-Old Children.

The decision to provide the high-level security cover was taken following an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, considering a security assessment by the Intelligence Bureau.

Under the 'Z' category security, Nabin will be protected by a team of armed CRPF personnel during his movements across the country and at his residence.

Also Read | Income Tax Refund News: Over 50 Lakh ITRs Still Pending, Check Step-by-Step Guide for Taxpayers Expecting Refunds.

The formal announcement for Nabin's election as the new National President will be made today.

Nabin, a senior Indian politician, is a five-time member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and former Minister in the government of Bihar. He is widely recognised for his sustained organisational acumen and administrative experience.

Born on May 23, 1980, in Jharkhand's Ranchi, Nabin entered electoral politics at a young age and was first elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2006 from the Patna West Assembly Constituency. Since 2010, Nabin has been consecutively elected from the Bankipur Assembly Constituency, securing victories in 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025, thereby becoming a five-time MLA. He has also held key portfolios like Road Construction, Urban Development & Housing and Law in the Bihar Government as a Cabinet Minister.

Alongside his legislative career, Nabin has played a significant role in party organisation, holding national and state-level leadership positions. He has also been entrusted with important organisational responsibilities in states such as Sikkim and Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)