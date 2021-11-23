Coimbatore, Nov 23 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda will be on a one-day visit to Tirupur in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday and attend various functions there.

Also Read | Mangalore University Result 2021 For Undergraduate 1st, 3rd And 5th Semesters At Official Website mangaloreuniversity.ac.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Result.

Nadda, who would arrive at the Coimbatore airport, will straight away go to Tirupur and inaugurate the new district party office around 3.30 PM, party sources said.

Also Read | Odisha: 53 School-Going Girls in Sundargarh, 22 MBBS Students Test Positive for COVID-19 in State.

He will also open the party district offices at Erode, Tirunelveli and Tirupattur via videoconferencing.

Later in the evening, Nadda will address a public meeting at a ground on Tirupur-Palladam Road.

Union Minister L Murugan and Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai will be among senior BJP leaders attending the functions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)